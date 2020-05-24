CHALLENGER, Linda Louise (nee LANSITIE) It is with sad hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Linda Challenger, 79, of Toronto, Ontario. Linda passed away May 18, 2020, of natural causes at the VIVA Retirement Residence in Pickering. Linda was a loving mother to her daughter, Cheryl and her two sons, Bart and Russell. She was a doting grandmother to Henry, a dear sister to Elaine, a friend to former husband Bob and an inspiration to countless nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held once social distancing measures are lifted. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society. Please visit our memorial Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/ groups/lindachallenger
Published in Toronto Star on May 24, 2020.