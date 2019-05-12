Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Louise GORGONIO. View Sign Obituary

GORGONIO, Linda Louise (nee WILSON) Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at Margaret Bahen Hospice in Newmarket, on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, in her 70th year. Loving wife of 44 years to Joe Gorgonio. Beloved mother of Andrea and her husband Jim, Marco and his wife Vanessa. The proudest grandmother to Jacob, Charlie, Stella, Max, Portia, Reid and Violet. Survived by her brother Don and sisters Nancy and Karen. Linda was born on March 26, 1950 in St. Catharines and grew up on Pancake Lane, in Fonthill, Ontario, where her family owned the local hardware store. Her love of math and French in University lead to her becoming a high school math teacher who taught at St. Joseph's Morrow Park for most of her career. Those lucky enough to know Linda knew how beautiful, intelligent, kind and generous she was. She loved family, travel, gardening, baking and crosswords. Linda's family will be hosting a Celebration of Life at King Valley Golf Club on Thursday, May 23rd, from 2-6 p.m. If desired, donations in memory of Linda can be made to the or the Heart & Stroke Foundation, in lieu of flowers.

