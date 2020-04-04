Home

LINDA M. JUDD

JUDD, LINDA M. February 2, 1942 - March 28, 2020 Passed away peacefully, on March 28, 2020, at Margaret Bahen Hospice. Predeceased by her loving husband Donald. Beloved Mom to Robert (Amanda). Caring Grandmother of Graham. She is survived by her brother Jimmy, in Calgary, sister Valerie, in Bolton, sister Joyce, in Thornhill and brother Roy, in Richmond Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Margaret Bahen Hospice would be greatly appreciated. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Taylor Funeral Home.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 4, 2020
