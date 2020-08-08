1/1
LINDA MARLENE MOORE
MOORE, LINDA MARLENE Linda Moore passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, on Wednesday July 29, 2020. Linda was born on September 26, 1953 to Tom and Olive Moore in Regina, Saskatchewan. She was the second of three children, sister to Bill (Carol), of Calgary, and Tom (Meriel), of Regina. She was the proud Auntie of Mandy, Shawn (Jeff), Dan (Krista), Max (Adam), Taylor (Vlad) and Quinn, and GrandAuntie of Amelia, Leif and Wilder (soon to be joined by a brother). She has cousins located across the country. Linda graduated from the University of Alberta with a Bachelor of Education in 1975 and followed this with four years of teaching in the County of Strathcona. She returned to Regina in 1979 to be closer to her family, specifically to assist in caring for her mother, who suffered from Multiple Sclerosis. While in Regina, she commenced working with CKCK-TV, which started a career in television production which lasted over thirty years. Linda eventually worked with CBC in both Calgary and Toronto. Her television career took off when she joined CBC Sports, which provided her with the opportunity to travel the world covering high level sporting events. Linda helped cover multiple Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games, Pan-Am Games, World Cup Skiing, championship horse racing, Formula 1 car racing, NHL Hockey and NBA Basketball. Through this coverage she became friends with numerous professional athletes, team management staff and broadcast teams, in front of and behind the cameras. She loved the travel and she loved the environment. Linda loved living in the Cabbagetown area of Toronto where, over thirty-five years, she developed many wonderful friendships with her neighbours. While she never married, she developed a strong and close network of friends through her work and her neighbourhood, including her Saturday Coffee Klatch and a group called The Blondes. Linda also looked forward to her bi-annual trips back West to visit with her brothers and their families in Regina and Calgary. Linda loved to travel and enjoyed many trips abroad as part of work, on her own, or with friends. She loved to share a good meal, or a glass of wine or scotch with friends and family. Unfortunately, Linda was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012. While this is not news accepted easily, it brought out a courage and determination in Linda which was exemplary to all around her, including her medical staff. Her endless and detailed research into the disease and potential treatments, her positive attitude, her willingness to meet all challenges head-on, and her efforts to keep family and friends positive are a true example of the power of a positive attitude. Linda's family especially want to thank the medical staff at Princess Margaret Hospital, her caregivers, Beth, Lenny and Anna over the last months of her life, and those very close friends, especially Alistair Munro and Iman Dadkhahi, who provided such a strong support network for her over these final months. Under the circumstances there will not be a funeral, or a celebration of life. At Linda's request, donations can be made to Princess Margaret Hospital Gynecological Unit, 700 University Avenue, Toronto, ON, M5G 1Z5 or The Ovarian Cancer Society of Canada, 205-145 Front St. East, Toronto, Ontario M5A 1E3. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.


Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
