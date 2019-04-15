Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda McLAREN. View Sign

McLAREN, Linda (nee BALLINGALL) Early on the morning of Friday, April 12, 2019, two days after our 48th wedding anniversary, the World lost a beautiful person, my wife, Linda Sue McLaren (neé Ballingall). Linda's joy for life and generous love for our immediate family, Taylor and Alexis McLaren and Marco Landini, (Alexis' husband), and I will live on in our hearts always, but, the lethal batching of diabetes, kidney infection, Lymphoma cancer and pneumonia was just to aggressive for her failing body to overcome. Linda's life-long relationship with the World at-large demonstrated, once again, that we are fortunate to live among the kind of friends and neighbours that we encountered at the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital; teams of doctors, nurses and support staff, who guided us through testing and therapy sessions, with warmth and caring, in an attempt to "beat the evil" that ended her life. My thanks and blessings to you all. Linda's beautiful spirit and the power of her endless love live on with us. There will be a Celebration of Linda's Life on Thursday, April 18th from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON CHAPEL (2241 New Street at Drury Lane, 905-637-5233). Online condolences may be made at



