OSBORNE, LINDA RAE Died at 7:45 p.m. on September 8, 2019 at Bethell Hospice from a short but aggressive cancer. Survived by her mom, Gina and daughter, Dakota and predeceased by her dad, Ray. Linda will always be remembered by her many brothers, sisters, extended family and friends. We'd like to thank the staff and volunteers at Bethell Hospice for the exceptional and compassionate care given to Linda and a special thank you to Dr. Borchuk. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to www.bethellhospice.org
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 11, 2019