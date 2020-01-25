|
|
CRESSWELL, LINDA SUSAN 1947 - 2020 Linda Cresswell (Kirby) passed away peacefully, early on January 21, 2020, in the devoted company of her husband and son, after a long battle with ALS. Daughter to Lee (Mike) Kirby, cherished wife to Murray Cresswell, mother to Jennifer (Bruno), Kyle, and Carling (Brad), and proud grandmother to Myles and Charlotte. Sister to Dan (Martha), and Terry. She was a loving aunt, loyal friend, devoted teacher, tennis, skiing and cycling enthusiast, and avid gardener. Please join us for the celebration of an indomitable life-well-lived on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at the Dixon-Garland Funeral Home in Markham. Visitation at 1 p.m., with service to follow at 2 p.m. Light refreshments will be served afterwards. 166 Main St. N., Markham. www.dixongarland.com In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the ALS Society of Canada. www.als.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 25, 2020