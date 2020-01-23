Home

Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
LINDA ZELICKI

LINDA ZELICKI Obituary
ZELICKI, LINDA On Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Kensington Hospice. Linda Zelicki, devoted daughter of the late Elka and Leon Zelicki. Beloved partner of Jim Gibbs. Loving sister and sister-in-law of Debbie and Mohan Barman. Caring aunt of Mira and Ian, Michael and Jessica. Dear great-aunt of Charlotte, Molly, Sofia, and Isabella. Beloved by her family and many friends. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. Interment Community Section at Bathurst Lawn Memorial Park. Shiva 34 Urbandale Avenue, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to Doctors Without Borders Canada, 416-964-0619 or to Oxfam Canada, 613-237-5236, or to Heart to Heart, 416-736-1339.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 23, 2020
