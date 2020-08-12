CONFALONE, Lino Lino Confalone was born on March 28, 1939, in Roseto, Valfortore, and passed away on August 9, 2020. He is survived by his wife Leda; his sons, Sergio (Kristin) and Marco (Maria); his granddaughters, Sasha and Nicole; his great-granddaughter Angel Rose; and his sister Concetta. He now joins his sister Maria and his brother Fausto in eternal peace. A craftsman by trade, Lino founded Leda Furniture in Toronto, which had been recognized with several awards for furniture design and marketing. A much adored man who always welcomed and enjoyed breaking bread with family, friends and acquaintances. He will be truly missed. Visitation will be held on August 13, 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 9:00 p.m., at Delmoro Funeral Home, 61 Beverly Hills Drive, Toronto. Funeral Mass will be held on August 14th, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Fidelis Church, 33 Connie Street, Toronto. Interment will be held on August 14th, at 11:45 a.m., at Holy Cross Cemetery, 8361 Yonge Street, Thornhill, ON. If desired, donations can be made to the Kidney Foundation of Canada. Please visit dignitymemorial.com
for Covid-19 visitation details. Thank you.