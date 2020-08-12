1/1
Lino CONFALONE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lino's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CONFALONE, Lino Lino Confalone was born on March 28, 1939, in Roseto, Valfortore, and passed away on August 9, 2020. He is survived by his wife Leda; his sons, Sergio (Kristin) and Marco (Maria); his granddaughters, Sasha and Nicole; his great-granddaughter Angel Rose; and his sister Concetta. He now joins his sister Maria and his brother Fausto in eternal peace. A craftsman by trade, Lino founded Leda Furniture in Toronto, which had been recognized with several awards for furniture design and marketing. A much adored man who always welcomed and enjoyed breaking bread with family, friends and acquaintances. He will be truly missed. Visitation will be held on August 13, 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 9:00 p.m., at Delmoro Funeral Home, 61 Beverly Hills Drive, Toronto. Funeral Mass will be held on August 14th, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Fidelis Church, 33 Connie Street, Toronto. Interment will be held on August 14th, at 11:45 a.m., at Holy Cross Cemetery, 8361 Yonge Street, Thornhill, ON. If desired, donations can be made to the Kidney Foundation of Canada. Please visit dignitymemorial.com for Covid-19 visitation details. Thank you.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Delmoro Funeral Home
61 Beverly Hills Drive
North York, ON M3L1A2
4162494499
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Delmoro Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved