LINO SCAINI
SCAINI, LINO January 3, 1939 - August 19, 2020 Lino Joseph Scaini, son of the late Francesco and Giuseppina Scaini, was born January 3, 1939 in Gradiscutta di Varmo, Friuli, Italy. He passed away peacefully on August 19, 2020 at Baycrest Hospital in North York with his loving wife by his side. Lino came to Canada with his family in 1949 and attended St. Michael's College School. He was married to Elda Paroni on August 22, 1970 and together they had three children. They lived happily together for fifty years. Lino will forever be remembered in the lives of his children: Teresa (Shaun), Laura and Frank. His grandchildren: Justin, Kiara, Martina and Evan. His siblings including three sisters and one brother. We are very grateful to Dr. Craft and all the nurses of 6E at Baycrest Hospital who have cared for him for the last three years. For those who wish, donations can be made to the Parkinson Canada or Baycrest Hospital, in lieu of flowers. Online condolences can be left at catholic-cemeteries.ca


Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 21, 2020.
August 21, 2020
Dear Elda and Family. Our sincere sympathies on your loss of a truly wonderful Husband/Father. Lino was a kind and understanding person who will be forever in our thoughts and prayers.
Don and Linda (Scaini) Romani. Ottawa.

Don Romani
August 21, 2020
Lino was a wonderful man Smart close family hard working valued his heritage and proud of his culture
A quiet man helped build his church
A life well lived great family
He will be greatly missed

Lorraine Randall
Mom of Shaun and Teresa
Lorraine Randall
Friend
August 21, 2020
Our deepest sympathies go out to you and your family. May God give you the comfort and peace that you seek and may the soul of your loved one rest in peace.
Jerry Scaini
Family
August 21, 2020
Scaini family

Our deepest sympathy.
Our prayers are with all of you.

Mary Gregorish and family
Lecia Fontes
Neighbor
