LINO SCAINI

SCAINI, LINO January 3, 1939 - August 19, 2020 Lino Joseph Scaini, son of the late Francesco and Giuseppina Scaini, was born January 3, 1939 in Gradiscutta di Varmo, Friuli, Italy. He passed away peacefully on August 19, 2020 at Baycrest Hospital in North York with his loving wife by his side. Lino came to Canada with his family in 1949 and attended St. Michael's College School. He was married to Elda Paroni on August 22, 1970 and together they had three children. They lived happily together for fifty years. Lino will forever be remembered in the lives of his children: Teresa (Shaun), Laura and Frank. His grandchildren: Justin, Kiara, Martina and Evan. His siblings including three sisters and one brother. We are very grateful to Dr. Craft and all the nurses of 6E at Baycrest Hospital who have cared for him for the last three years. For those who wish, donations can be made to the Parkinson Canada or Baycrest Hospital, in lieu of flowers. Online condolences can be left at catholic-cemeteries.ca