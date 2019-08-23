HOWELL, LIONEL A. Passed away unexpectedly on August 13, 2019 at the age of 48. Beloved husband to Michelle and devoted father to son Nathanial and daughter Olivia. Son to Lionel (Cosy) Howell and Merlene Bentick. Proud brother, uncle, godfather, friend, coach, mentor and a loyal Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs fan. He will forever be in the hearts of many family and friends. Visitation will take place the Glendale Funeral Home, 1810 Albion Rd., Etobicoke (416-679-1803) on August 24, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. The Funeral Service will be celebrated on August 25, 2019 at Toronto Perth Seventh Day Adventist Church with visitation at noon followed by the service at 1 p.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 23, 2019