|
|
WILLIAMS, LIONEL ALSTON Age 67, it is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Lionel on December 26, 2019, in Toronto. Born in Halifax and raised on Cobequid Road, Lower Sackville. He graduated from Sidney Stephen High School in Bedford. He was predeceased by parents Alston and Pearl (Stevenson); and brother Patrick. He is survived by sons Clark (Silvia), Trenton and Nathan; brothers Brian, Terry and Dana (Karen); sisters Linda, Gwendolyn, Beth (Gerry); granddaughter Naomi; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at 11:30 a.m. with Celebration of Life at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Atlantic Funeral Home, 771 Main Street, Dartmouth, NS, Rev. Dr. Lennett J. Anderson officiating. Repast to follow in the funeral home. Burial at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, 593 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville. Memorial donations may be made to Lionel's children through GoFundMe at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-the-williams-family-get-lionel-home?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link-tip&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet Or to the Cobequid Road United Baptist Church, 526 Cobequid Road, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 3Y7. Special thanks to all of Lionel's friends and family for their support at this difficult time. For full obituary and to offer online condolences, please visit: atlanticfuneralhomes.com Dartmouth Chapel
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 7, 2020