Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LIONEL DESROCHES. View Sign Service Information Penetanguishene Funeral Home 155 Main St Penetanguishene , ON L9M 1L7 (705)-549-3155 Obituary

DESROCHES, LIONEL Passed away peacefully at the Villa Care Centre in Midland, on Monday, July 22, 2019, in his 89th year. Beloved husband of the late Jean Desroches (nee Bouvier) and survived by his partner Elsie Charlebois. Loving father of Garry Desroches (Christine). Cherished brother of Zita Petrie (late Jim), Sally Perrault (Doug), Jules (Diane) and predeceased by Rosaire (Vesta), Alcide (Rita), Val (Louis) and Herman (Bea). He will be sadly missed by his extended family and friends. Visitation will be held at the Penetanguishene Funeral Home (155 Main Street, Penetanguishene), on Friday, July 26th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Ann's Church on Saturday, July 27th at 11 a.m. Interment, St. Mary's Cemetery (2099 Dickson Road, Mississauga), on Monday, July 29th at 11 a.m. If desired, donations to Hospice Huronia or the would be greatly appreciated.

DESROCHES, LIONEL Passed away peacefully at the Villa Care Centre in Midland, on Monday, July 22, 2019, in his 89th year. Beloved husband of the late Jean Desroches (nee Bouvier) and survived by his partner Elsie Charlebois. Loving father of Garry Desroches (Christine). Cherished brother of Zita Petrie (late Jim), Sally Perrault (Doug), Jules (Diane) and predeceased by Rosaire (Vesta), Alcide (Rita), Val (Louis) and Herman (Bea). He will be sadly missed by his extended family and friends. Visitation will be held at the Penetanguishene Funeral Home (155 Main Street, Penetanguishene), on Friday, July 26th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Ann's Church on Saturday, July 27th at 11 a.m. Interment, St. Mary's Cemetery (2099 Dickson Road, Mississauga), on Monday, July 29th at 11 a.m. If desired, donations to Hospice Huronia or the would be greatly appreciated. Published in the Toronto Star on July 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.