DESROCHES, LIONEL Passed away peacefully at the Villa Care Centre in Midland, on Monday, July 22, 2019, in his 89th year. Beloved husband of the late Jean Desroches (nee Bouvier) and survived by his partner Elsie Charlebois. Loving father of Garry Desroches (Christine). Cherished brother of Zita Petrie (late Jim), Sally Perrault (Doug), Jules (Diane) and predeceased by Rosaire (Vesta), Alcide (Rita), Val (Louis) and Herman (Bea). He will be sadly missed by his extended family and friends. Visitation will be held at the Penetanguishene Funeral Home (155 Main Street, Penetanguishene), on Friday, July 26th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Ann's Church on Saturday, July 27th at 11 a.m. Interment, St. Mary's Cemetery (2099 Dickson Road, Mississauga), on Monday, July 29th at 11 a.m. If desired, donations to Hospice Huronia or the would be greatly appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 24, 2019