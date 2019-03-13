CARTER SR., Lionel Douglas Peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, March 9, 2019, in his 87th year. He is survived by his three children, two grandchildren and his three siblings. Visitation will be at McDougall & Brown Funeral Home 'Scarborough Chapel', 2900 Kingston Rd., on Tuesday, March 19, from 11 a.m. until the time of the chapel service at 1 p.m. Interment to follow.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 13, 2019