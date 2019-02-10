GRIFFITH, LIONEL Passed away peacefully while surrounded by his family on February 7, 2019, at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie, ON, at the age of 84. Lionel is survived by Beverley, his wife of 61 years, son Todd (Lorna), daughter Tara, son Michael (Laurie) and grandchildren Kate, Matthew and Mitchel. Lionel was a loving father, husband, grandfather and friend. Lionel was a born coach, in baseball, hockey and in business as President of Fruit of the Loom. His love of the outdoors included bird hunting, boating and playing golf. He was known to do a sing-a-long to country music on some weekend nights and was never in one place for very long, always finding something to tinker with or fix, usually outside. A Celebration of Life will take place on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., with a short memorial starting at 1:30 p.m. Online memories and condolences may be forwarded via www.steckleygooderham.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LIONEL GRIFFITH.
Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home Worsley Street Chapel
30 Worsley Street
Barrie, ON L4M 1L4
(705) 721-9921
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 10, 2019