PEDLEY, LISA ANN (nee FORRESTER) February 20, 1970 - February 17, 2019 Suddenly at her home in Scarborough on Sunday February 17, 2019. Lisa, beloved daughter of Glyn Forrester and his wife Marina Stathopoulos of Aurora, and the late Sandra Forrester. Loving sister to Brent Forrester and his wife Enza Nikalaidis of Newmarket, and Brent Purkess and his wife Kayla of Alliston. Lisa will be fondly remembered by her nieces Samantha, Alex, Mila, friend Trevor Pedley, her extended families, friends and co-workers. Lisa for many years had been a registered nurse working at Sunnybrook, Toronto Western and more recently in a private practice. She was a tireless volunteer with her church, Humane Society and Salvation Army. She will be remembered for her love of animals, particularly her bunnies and her way of making people smile. Friends may call at the Thompson Funeral Home, 530 Industrial Parkway South, Aurora, ON (905-727-5421) on Sunday, February 24, 2019, from 2 - 5 p.m. A Private Family Service will be held. Lisa's ashes will be interred in the spring with her Mom at Aurora Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.thompsonfh-aurora.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 23, 2019