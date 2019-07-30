LENDRUM, Lisa Christine It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Lisa Christine Lendrum at her home on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. She was 44. She is survived by her parents Francis Clyde and Angela Lendrum, her brother Scott, aunts Leslie and Connie and cousins Tara, Jennifer and Robert. Friends may call at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 10366 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, on Thursday, August 1st from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Interment King City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Autism Canada or The Hospital for Sick Children. Lisa was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. "To love and be loved is the greatest gift of all."
Published in the Toronto Star on July 30, 2019