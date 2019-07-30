Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lisa Christine LENDRUM. View Sign Service Information Marshall Funeral Home 10366 Yonge Street Richmond Hill , ON L4C 3B8 (905)-884-1062 Obituary

LENDRUM, Lisa Christine It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Lisa Christine Lendrum at her home on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. She was 44. She is survived by her parents Francis Clyde and Angela Lendrum, her brother Scott, aunts Leslie and Connie and cousins Tara, Jennifer and Robert. Friends may call at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 10366 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, on Thursday, August 1st from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Interment King City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Autism Canada or The Hospital for Sick Children. Lisa was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. "To love and be loved is the greatest gift of all."

LENDRUM, Lisa Christine It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Lisa Christine Lendrum at her home on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. She was 44. She is survived by her parents Francis Clyde and Angela Lendrum, her brother Scott, aunts Leslie and Connie and cousins Tara, Jennifer and Robert. Friends may call at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 10366 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, on Thursday, August 1st from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Interment King City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Autism Canada or The Hospital for Sick Children. Lisa was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. "To love and be loved is the greatest gift of all." Published in the Toronto Star on July 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close