FAHEY, LISA DIANE May 5, 1972 – July 16, 2019 It is with broken hearts and much love, we announce the passing of our beloved daughter, Lisa Diane Fahey, on July 16, 2019, at the age of 47 years. Lisa was born in Nova Scotia and raised in Ontario. She graduated in Journalism and had her career with Imperial Oil Limited both in Toronto and Calgary. Our quirky queen of puns, our Starbucks and Shakespeare fan, and lover of all four-legged furry friends, was vibrant, intelligent, funny, caring and a joy to be with. Lisa is survived by her parents, Calvin and Diane Fahey; her brother, Rod Fahey (Dawne); and her cherished nieces and nephew, Keira, Madeleine, Penelope and Phoenix. We are thankful to all her colleagues and friends at Imperial Oil Ltd., Nerd Night, Alberta Dachshund Rescue, Pals, and numerous other organizations and individuals who enriched Lisa's life with joy, laughter, knowledge and inspiration. We thank you and her kind friend Sue, for all the invaluable support and love you have shared with us during this past week. A joyful celebration of her life, in true Lisa style, will be held in Calgary in the near future, with details to follow. We will all miss her feisty spirit and wonderful sense of fun, but above all her infinite kindness. "And though she be but little, she is fierce." – Shakespeare. Photos, memories and condolences may be shared with Lisa's family through

FAHEY, LISA DIANE May 5, 1972 – July 16, 2019 It is with broken hearts and much love, we announce the passing of our beloved daughter, Lisa Diane Fahey, on July 16, 2019, at the age of 47 years. Lisa was born in Nova Scotia and raised in Ontario. She graduated in Journalism and had her career with Imperial Oil Limited both in Toronto and Calgary. Our quirky queen of puns, our Starbucks and Shakespeare fan, and lover of all four-legged furry friends, was vibrant, intelligent, funny, caring and a joy to be with. Lisa is survived by her parents, Calvin and Diane Fahey; her brother, Rod Fahey (Dawne); and her cherished nieces and nephew, Keira, Madeleine, Penelope and Phoenix. We are thankful to all her colleagues and friends at Imperial Oil Ltd., Nerd Night, Alberta Dachshund Rescue, Pals, and numerous other organizations and individuals who enriched Lisa's life with joy, laughter, knowledge and inspiration. We thank you and her kind friend Sue, for all the invaluable support and love you have shared with us during this past week. A joyful celebration of her life, in true Lisa style, will be held in Calgary in the near future, with details to follow. We will all miss her feisty spirit and wonderful sense of fun, but above all her infinite kindness. "And though she be but little, she is fierce." – Shakespeare.

