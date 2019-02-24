McCASKELL, LISA JANE Died peacefully at home surrounded by friends and family February 19, 2019. Born in Orillia, ON, December 3, 1955. Predeceased by parents Don and Gladys McCaskell of Beaverton, ON. Survived by loving partner Pedro Galache, an extraordinary number of friends, and brother Tim McCaskell. An RN and journalist, Lisa combined her skills in jobs at ONA and OPSEU. Passionate about health and safety, workplace violence and SARS, Lisa loved every job she had and felt lucky for that. She'd grown up an anxious child yet became an intrepid traveller, in 1987 arriving alone in Beijing in the middle of the night, no one to meet her. The silver lining after her cancer diagnosis, she said, was how close she grew to friends. Lisa loved deeply and fiercely, and was loved back by many. Pedro's rock-solid support meant everything to her. Lisa touched many lives, something she'd had no sense of before her diagnosis. For those of us lucky enough to call her a friend, she has left behind a crater-sized hole. When OPSEU learned of Lisa's passing, they flew their flags at half-mast, a huge and fitting honour for an exceptional human being.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LISA JANE McCASKELL.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 24, 2019