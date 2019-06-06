PATCHETT, Lisa Suddenly on May 31, 2019 at the age of 43 in Mississauga. Beloved partner of Kevin Cote. Cherished daughter of Karen and the late Leonard Patchett (2004). Devoted sister of Jason (Gwen) and Auntie of Pearl and Miles. Dear cousin of Susie Falla and Wayne Falla. Lisa will be dearly missed by many friends and relatives. She worked as an ECE in Mississauga and volunteered with TEACH and the Mississauga Symphony Book Sale. Lisa was a social butterfly and her beautiful laugh will be missed by all who knew her. Visitation will be held at GLEN OAKS FUNERAL HOME & CEMETERY, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville (403/Dundas) on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 4 - 8 p.m. and Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 2 - 3 p.m. A Celebration of Lisa's Life will be held in the chapel at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to TEACH or Ian Anderson House. Online condolences may be left at www.glenoaks.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on June 6, 2019