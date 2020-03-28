|
|
MAREK, Ljerka (nee LABAS) May 31, 1934 - March 22, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the passing of our beloved Ljerka. Predeceased by her loving husband Milan Marek (with whom she owned High Park Tailoring for 48 years) and her brother Zeljko Labas. Ljerka is survived by her son Anthony (Drazana) and her grandchildren, Katharine, Tomas and Mathieu, all of whom she was most proud. She will also be missed by her extended family, cousins and many friends. Due to the Covid19 crisis, a private funeral was held. A public memorial service will be planned for a future date. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Glen Oaks Funeral Home and Cemetery in Oakville. We appreciate your support at this time and we welcome your messages of condolence at glenoaks.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 28, 2020