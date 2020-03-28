Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON L6H 7A8
905-257-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Ljerka MAREK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ljerka MAREK


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ljerka MAREK Obituary
MAREK, Ljerka (nee LABAS) May 31, 1934 - March 22, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the passing of our beloved Ljerka. Predeceased by her loving husband Milan Marek (with whom she owned High Park Tailoring for 48 years) and her brother Zeljko Labas. Ljerka is survived by her son Anthony (Drazana) and her grandchildren, Katharine, Tomas and Mathieu, all of whom she was most proud. She will also be missed by her extended family, cousins and many friends. Due to the Covid19 crisis, a private funeral was held. A public memorial service will be planned for a future date. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Glen Oaks Funeral Home and Cemetery in Oakville. We appreciate your support at this time and we welcome your messages of condolence at glenoaks.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ljerka's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -