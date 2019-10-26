Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Llewellyn Winston Alexander JOSEPH. View Sign Service Information Jerrett Funeral Homes 6191 Yonge Street Toronto , ON M2M4K4 (416)-223-6050 Obituary





JOSEPH, Dr. Llewellyn Winston Alexander April 27, 1944 – October 11, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family of Dr. Llewellyn Winston Alexander Joseph announces his sudden passing on Friday, October 11, 2019. Born in Liberta Village, Antigua to Eric and Casilda (nee Jackson) Joseph, the eldest of 10 siblings, Llewellyn is survived by his beloved family: wife Margaret (nee Kelsick), and children Aisha, Eric (Gillian), and Jacquelyn and grandchildren Leonard and Noa; and also by his four brothers and five sisters; and many nieces and nephews. Llewellyn graduated from the Hampton Institute (now Hampton University) of Virginia in 1969 before earning his medical degree from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine. After completing a residency in psychiatry at Yale University, he immigrated to Canada in July 1977 to complete further training in child and adolescent psychiatry at the Clarke Institute, University of Toronto. Llewellyn enjoyed a fine career. He was the Psychiatrist-in-Chief and Clinical Director of the London Psychiatric Hospital from 1987-1996. In 1997 he returned to the Toronto area to practice child and adolescent psychiatry within a hospital based setting. He retired in 2016. He loved his family, photography, all types of music, and writing poetry. He was a kind and gentle man who made a difference in the lives of many that he met. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends, and professional colleagues. The family would like to thank the medical and nursing staff at Scarborough Grace Hospital as well as the staff and caregivers at the Freeman Family Day Centre and the Mountain View club at Baycrest Hospital for their care of Llewelyn. A visitation and funeral service will be held at Kane-Jerrett Funeral Home, 6191 Yonge St., North York, ON. Visitation - Sunday, October 27th from 5-8 p.m. Funeral - Monday, October 28th at 11 a.m. in the Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to the Alzheimer Society Toronto. Online condolences may be made at jerrettfuneralhometoronto.ca Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close