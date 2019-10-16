BRATTON, LLOYD CHARLES September 29, 1931 – October 11, 2019 Suddenly on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Stevenson Memorial Hospital, Alliston. Lloyd is survived by his wife Leona (Lee) of 63 years. Loving father of Chris (Debbie) and Lynn Pattenden (Don Berry) and the late Terry Pattenden. Grandfather of Ricky (Jessica) and Angela. Great-Grandfather of Bianca, Luca, Jack and Henry. Brothers Eddie (Byrne), Ray (Kay) and Kenny (the late Pat). Lloyd will be greatly missed by his many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 1 p.m. at W. John Thomas Funeral Home, 244 Victoria St. E., Alliston. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the Stevenson Memorial Hospital Foundation, Alliston. www.thomasfuneralhome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 16, 2019