SIEMMS, LLOYD DAVID With heavy hearts, the Siemms family wishes to inform you of the passing of our father, Lloyd David Siemms, on August 29, 2020, at the young age of 92. Beloved husband of Irene for 64 years. Survived by his brother Ross Siemms. Dad has been in hospital since June 9, 2020, with a non-covid related illness and was sent home for home care on August 27, 2020. All of his eight children finally had a chance to visit over the last two days, during these crazy times. Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, a private graveside service will be held at Glendale Memorial Gardens, by invitation of the family. Memorial donations, made to the Toronto Humane Society or to the Canadian Cancer Society
, would be appreciated. The family also wishes to thank the LHIN staff for their compassionate care during this time. You are invited to sign Lloyd's Book of Condolences at www.glendalememorial.ca