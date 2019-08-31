Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LLOYD E. HETHERINGTON. View Sign Obituary

HETHERINGTON, LLOYD E. Lloyd E. Hetherington, 65, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019 in his home in Elora. He was born in St. Catharines, a son to the late Wordsworth L. and Maurine (Whitehouse) Hetherington. Lloyd retired following a successful career in the business world. He was recognized as a world leader on sustainability and corporate responsibilities. He travelled the world helping international corporations better understand the impact of doing business in various regions of the globe. Lloyd was devoted to his family, children and many friends. He leaves behind his spouse Denise Rainville, his two sons Christopher and Stéphane and his two brothers and sisters-in-law Don and Anne Hetherington and David and Lee Hetherington. A celebration of life event will be held at a later time this year. Information will be available through Trillium Cremation Ltd. at

