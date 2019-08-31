Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LLOYD EARL ROBINSON. View Sign Obituary

ROBINSON, LLOYD EARL 1919 - 2019 Passed away at the Markham Stouffville Hospital Sunday, August 25, 2019. He was 4 weeks short of his 100th birthday. Lloyd was predeceased by his parents Will and Lillie Robinson and his brother Carl. He leaves behind his loving wife Thelma, son Bill and the memory of his late daughter Linda. He will be remembered by many nieces, nephews and friends for his witticisms and helping hands. He was a longtime employee of Colgate Palmolive (over 49 years) and a WWII navy veteran. (HMCS Amherst). He was an avid vegetable gardener and always willing to share his produce with friends. Thelma and Bill would like to acknowledge and thank their neighbors in the Hamlet of Green River for the help and support received. Lloyd would thank you all if he could. Last of all but not least, thanks to nephew Russel, who was always there for Lloyd's appointments, odd jobs, moral support, hand holding, emergencies and advice. Cremation has taken place and a private Celebration of Life will happen at a later date.

