LLOYD GEORGE DYSON

Obituary

DYSON, LLOYD GEORGE Peacefully passed away at Brampton Civic Hospital on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Lloyd is survived by his loving wife Nancy of 69 years. Loving father to Lloyd Jr. (Sherry) and proud grandfather to Wesley (Alana) and Kristen (Patrick). Born in Toronto, Lloyd was the oldest of four children to Wesley George Dyson and Ethel (nee Wallace). Cremation has taken place and the family wish to grieve privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Brampton Civic Hospital or the Ontario SPCA.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 19, 2019
