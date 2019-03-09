Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LLOYD GEORGE RYCKMAN. View Sign

RYCKMAN, LLOYD GEORGE March 19, 1931 - February 26, 2019 Lloyd passed away peacefully in his sleep in his 88th year on February 26, 2019. Predeceased by his daughter Susan Elizabeth, he will be dearly missed by his loving wife Faye Elizabeth (nee Maddock) of 63 years, and his children Jeff, Greg, Sally, and their spouses Laura, Hughene and Brian, as well as his grandchildren Trevor, Samantha, Tyler, Kirsty, Bradley, Ethan and Georgia, along with his many nieces, nephews, and extended family, as well as friends from Florida, Brampton and Alliston. Having grown up in Toronto, Lloyd had a successful career of over 20 years at Johns Manville in both Ottawa and Toronto, before starting his own business Planned Acoustics Limited (PAL) in Brampton. Lloyd enjoyed many years at Brampton Golf and Country Club where he honed his love of the game and shared it with both his children and grandchildren at the cottage in Wasaga Beach as well as their winter place in Port Charlotte, Florida. A celebration of Lloyd's life will be held on Saturday, April 6th at Brampton Golf Club, 7700 Kennedy Rd., Brampton, from noon til 3:00 p.m., including a service at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lloyd's memory to Ronald McDonald House Charities Toronto, or a charity of your choice.

RYCKMAN, LLOYD GEORGE March 19, 1931 - February 26, 2019 Lloyd passed away peacefully in his sleep in his 88th year on February 26, 2019. Predeceased by his daughter Susan Elizabeth, he will be dearly missed by his loving wife Faye Elizabeth (nee Maddock) of 63 years, and his children Jeff, Greg, Sally, and their spouses Laura, Hughene and Brian, as well as his grandchildren Trevor, Samantha, Tyler, Kirsty, Bradley, Ethan and Georgia, along with his many nieces, nephews, and extended family, as well as friends from Florida, Brampton and Alliston. Having grown up in Toronto, Lloyd had a successful career of over 20 years at Johns Manville in both Ottawa and Toronto, before starting his own business Planned Acoustics Limited (PAL) in Brampton. Lloyd enjoyed many years at Brampton Golf and Country Club where he honed his love of the game and shared it with both his children and grandchildren at the cottage in Wasaga Beach as well as their winter place in Port Charlotte, Florida. A celebration of Lloyd's life will be held on Saturday, April 6th at Brampton Golf Club, 7700 Kennedy Rd., Brampton, from noon til 3:00 p.m., including a service at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lloyd's memory to Ronald McDonald House Charities Toronto, or a charity of your choice. Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close