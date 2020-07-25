Dr. and Mrs. Gesner came to Christ’s Church Cathedral in an Interim position.

I thought they were such caring and interesting people.

I enjoyed watching Muriel work the room. She spent only a few minutes with each person and left no one disappointed.

Lloyd has a soft voice but also magnificent mind. He was interesting and kind.

What an honour it was to have met them.

May he Rest In Peace and rise in Glory

Kim Johnston

E. Kimber Johnston

Acquaintance