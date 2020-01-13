|
|
BRADLEY, LLOYD GORDON (GORD) A loving husband, father to four children, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the age of 96. Gord was born on July 31, 1923 in Hamilton, Ontario. Together with his wife Gladys Mary (Pat), they raised four children, Gord Bradley, Lynn McCormack, Bernice Jackson and Royal Bradley. Gord was a veteran in the Canadian Armed Forces during and after World War II. He also had a successful career as Director of Recreation for the Town of Ajax, Ontario before he retired and moved to Barrie, Ontario. Gord lived life to the fullest and family and friends, including his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought him the greatest joy. He was known for his kindness, quick wit, tenacity and skill at playing Kings. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. The family extend our heartfelt thanks to the staff at Belvedere in Parry Sound, Ontario, who cared so well for him over the past few years. Friends and family are welcome to attend the visitation on Tuesday, January 14th, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., with service in the chapel at 1:00 p.m., at McEachnie Funeral Home, 28 Old Kingston Road, Ajax, ON, 905-428-8488. Online condolences may be placed at www.mceachniefuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 13, 2020