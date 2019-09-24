JENNINGS, LLOYD Peacefully passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at the Bloomington Cove Nursing Home, in his 91st year. Beloved and devoted husband to Beatrice for 67 years. Loving father of Mark. Cherished poppa of Alex, Cameron, Ian and Mia. Family will receive friends at the O'Neill Funeral Home, 6324 Main Street, Stouffville, (905) 642-2855, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. A Funeral service will be held at the Stouffville United Church (34 Church Street South, Stouffville), on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of choice would be appreciated by the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 24, 2019