KIRVEN, LLOYD (RUDOLPH) In Memory of Passed away peacefully, on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the Uxbridge Cottage Hospital, in his 86th year, after a long courageous battle with cancer. Lloyd was the devoted husband of Betty for 29 years. Loving father to Lisa (Rupert) and step-father to Barb (Jeff), Joan (Andrew) and Mike (Debbie). Will be missed by his grandchildren, Kyli, Mikenna, Jimmy, Georgia, Dylan, Rachel, Jessica and Christopher. As a young man, Lloyd immigrated to Canada from Jamaica in 1957, seeking excitement and opportunity. He studied at Montreal University and became a skilled electrician, which was his lifelong career. He moved to Toronto in 1968 and spent 30 years with Pattison Sign Group. Lloyd settled in Markham, where he met Betty. After retirement, they moved to Port Perry to enjoy a quieter life by the lake. He enjoyed periodic travels back to Jamaica, dancing, gardening, and passionate conversations about politics and investing. Heartfelt thanks to Dr. Carlye Jensen, who compassionately and professionally provided care to Lloyd. In wake of the COVID-19 pandemic private arrangements have been entrusted to the WAGG FUNERAL HOME, 216 Queen Street in Port Perry (905-985-2171). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to The Uxbridge Cottage Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.waggfuneralhome.com.


Published in Toronto Star on May 30, 2020.
