KORZEN, LLOYD LOUIS Passed away peacefully at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie on Saturday, November 9, 2019 in his 70th year. Beloved husband of Tina. Dear father of Liz (Leon), Andrew, Sheri (Scott) and grandfather of Ivy. Survived by his sister Marilyn and brothers Kenny and Gary. Lloyd will also be missed by his extended family and many friends who will fondly remember his quick wit and jokes. At Lloyd's request, there will be no services held. Cremation has taken place. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Children's Wish Foundation of Canada through the JENNETT FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTRE, 152 Bradford Street in Barrie. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.funeralhome.on.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 11, 2019