BOLENDER, LLOYD MARTIN September 22, 1924 – March 26, 2019 Peacefully at home with his family on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Son of the late Clarence and Martha (Wideman) Bolender. Beloved husband of the late Delma Ruth (nee Atkinson). Loving father to Pauline, Margaret Carrington, Donna (Charles) Fazio and Dennis (Lorrie). Grandfather to Christine, Michael (Cindy), Matthew, Julie (Vito), Sheila, Steven, Anikka (Ryan), Kelsey (Trevorr), Olivia (fiancé Brian) and great-grandfather to Rachel, McKenna, Anthony, Ella and Alessia. Dear brother to Paul (late Anne), Grace, Louise, Arlene (late Stanley), Florence, the late Howard (Vera) and their families. Special thanks for the excellent support and care provided by Southlake Regional Health Centre, 6th floor Palliative Team; Sunnybrook Odette Cancer Centre; Markham Stouffville Palliative Care and SRT Med staff and PSW's. Friends may call at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 10366 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, on Thursday, April 4th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Service in the Eastridge Evangelical Missionary Church, Stouffville, (12485 Tenth Line, north of Main Street), on Friday, April 5th at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior. Interment Dickson Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Foodgrains Bank, Heart & Stroke Foundation or the charity of your choice would be appreciated.

