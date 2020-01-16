|
|
CHAPMAN, LLOYD Robert Beloved husband of Ruthmary for 45 years, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at the age of 72. He was the son of L. Marie and the late Lloyd G. Chapman. Brother to Randy with wife Laura and Lyn with wife Suzi. He will be fondly remembered by his son Gregory with Leigh, daughter Laura with Andrey and grandchildren Austin, Kayla, Ashleigh and Nathan. Following many years at Centennial College as a Professor of Mathematics and several years as Dean of the School of Engineering he then enjoyed retirement with his family and friends. Visitation will be held at OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234), on Saturday, January 18th from 1:00 p.m. until time of Funeral Service in the chapel at 2:00 p.m. Online condolences may be made at oshawafuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 16, 2020