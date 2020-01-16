Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oshawa Funeral Home
847 King Street West
Oshawa, ON L1J2L4
(905) 721-1234
Resources
More Obituaries for LLOYD CHAPMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LLOYD Robert CHAPMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LLOYD Robert CHAPMAN Obituary
CHAPMAN, LLOYD Robert Beloved husband of Ruthmary for 45 years, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at the age of 72. He was the son of L. Marie and the late Lloyd G. Chapman. Brother to Randy with wife Laura and Lyn with wife Suzi. He will be fondly remembered by his son Gregory with Leigh, daughter Laura with Andrey and grandchildren Austin, Kayla, Ashleigh and Nathan. Following many years at Centennial College as a Professor of Mathematics and several years as Dean of the School of Engineering he then enjoyed retirement with his family and friends. Visitation will be held at OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234), on Saturday, January 18th from 1:00 p.m. until time of Funeral Service in the chapel at 2:00 p.m. Online condolences may be made at oshawafuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LLOYD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -