Died peacefully on May 17, 2019, at Sunnybrook Veterans Centre, surrounded by his loving wife Nina and his devoted children Alison (Stevan), Jennifer (Lorenzo), Graham (Linda) and Margot (Gibran). Rocky was predeceased by his brother Paul and leaves behind his grandchildren Dylan, Nigel, Peter, Maria, Michael and Grace, as well as an adoring extended family. Rocky was born and raised in Toronto's High Park, where from a young age he helped to provide for his family with two paper routes. After his wartime service in the Airforce, Rocky joined Canadian Gypsum Co. where he remained until his retirement. Rocky could often be found working on his home or his beloved Haliburton cottage, where he spent countless sun-filled days on the dock. Rocky downhill skied and golfed well into his 80's, always looking forward to the next Xtra-Dry ski club trip. Many thanks to the devoted and compassionate staff at Sunnybrook and our fantastic family on LSSE. Donations in Rocky's memory can be made to the Sunnybrook Foundation (Veterans Comfort Fund), 2075 Bayview Ave., Suite KGW-01, Toronto, ON M4N 3M5, http://donate.sunnybrook.ca/tribute. Please join us on Monday, June 3rd at 2 p.m. for a service in the Veterans Chapel at Sunnybrook, followed by a celebration of our amazing Rocky in the Annex at Sunnybrook. For more detailed information, please email [email protected] or phone 647-208-5388. Published in the Toronto Star on May 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

