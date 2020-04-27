LLOYD ROYSTON (ROY) CLUNIES
CLUNIES, LLOYD ROYSTON (ROY) Peacefully at home on Thursday, April 23, 2020, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of the late Theresa, loving father of Martin (Estelle), Anthony (Linda), Jennine (Bob) Ehlers, Kathron (Bernie) Hann, Suzanne (Bruce) Cisterna. Adored grandfather of Gregory, Ian, Adam, Brianna, Lindsay, Kyle, Nicole and Michael. Dear brother of Karl. Predeceased by his sisters Madge and Shirley. As owners of Theresa's Flowers, Roy and his late wife Theresa lovingly served and cared for the Oakville and surrounding communities. A private funeral service will be held. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Parkinson Canada Inc., 316-4211 Yonge Street, Toronto, ON M2P 2A9. Online condolences may be left at www.koprivataylor.com

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 27, 2020.
