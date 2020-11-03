VAN KOUGHNETT, LLOYD December 19, 1919 - October 29, 2020 Lloyd passed peacefully at Markham Stouffville Hospital just 51 days short of his 101st birthday. Predeceased by his wife Dora and siblings (Aileen, Lois and Arthur). Survived by his 2 sons Brian of Unionville, Larry (Dianne Beelen) of Wasaga. and foster daughter Darlene from British Columbia. Dad served in the Canadian Army stationed in Prince Rupert, BC. Careers included Dehaviland, TTC, A.V. Roe and 30 years at IBM, retiring in 1983. He will be sadly missed by family and friends. Visitation, Thursday, November 5th, from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. Service on Friday at 11:00 a.m., all at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home (8911 Woodbine Avenue, Markham). RSVP if attending. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hands Across the Nations (www. HATN.org
), Covenant House or Markham Stouffville Hospital. would be appreciated. Online condolences can be made at www.chapelridgefh.com