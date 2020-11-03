1/
LLOYD VAN KOUGHNETT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LLOYD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VAN KOUGHNETT, LLOYD December 19, 1919 - October 29, 2020 Lloyd passed peacefully at Markham Stouffville Hospital just 51 days short of his 101st birthday. Predeceased by his wife Dora and siblings (Aileen, Lois and Arthur). Survived by his 2 sons Brian of Unionville, Larry (Dianne Beelen) of Wasaga. and foster daughter Darlene from British Columbia. Dad served in the Canadian Army stationed in Prince Rupert, BC. Careers included Dehaviland, TTC, A.V. Roe and 30 years at IBM, retiring in 1983. He will be sadly missed by family and friends. Visitation, Thursday, November 5th, from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. Service on Friday at 11:00 a.m., all at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home (8911 Woodbine Avenue, Markham). RSVP if attending. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hands Across the Nations (www. HATN.org), Covenant House or Markham Stouffville Hospital. would be appreciated. Online condolences can be made at www.chapelridgefh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Ridge Funeral Home
8911 Woodbine Avenue
Markham, ON L3R 5G1
(905) 305-8508
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chapel Ridge Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved