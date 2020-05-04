Locksley Chesterton WRIGHT
WRIGHT, Locksley Chesterton Locksley Chesterton Wright, age 75, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 in Toronto. He was a caring husband and father and will be deeply missed by his wife, Lilla and two daughters, Leah and Alison. Locksley, an architect at Zeidler Architects, was a mentor for his colleagues. He was stoic, and had a kind heart. He will be dearly missed by all. A Memorial service will be held at a later date for friends and relatives.

Published in Toronto Star on May 4, 2020.
