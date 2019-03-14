RICHARDSON, LOIS ALDEEN (nee ROBINSON) Passed away peacefully in Brampton, ON, on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Predeceased by her beloved husband William "Bill". Devoted mother of Brenda (Paul Bebbington), Paul (Sandra) and Jane (Mike Yarwood). Grandma of Matthew (Roberta), Lindsay and Quinn. Survived by her cousin Ruth (Bob) Ridgway and the extended Richardson family. Friends will be received at the Scott Funeral Home, Brampton Chapel (905-451-1100), 289 Main Street North, Brampton, on Sunday, March 17th, from 2:00-5:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel on Monday, March 18th at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lois's memory to MS Society of Canada. Online condolences may be made at www.scottbrampton.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 14, 2019