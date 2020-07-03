LEADLAY, LOIS ANITA (nee BOURNE) Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Hillcrest Village, Midland, in her 87th year. Beloved wife of the late H. John Leadlay. Cherished mum of Margaret (Mel) Waldner of Middleton, NS, Robert (Pam) of London and Hal (Andrea) of Peterborough. Lovingly remembered by grandchildren: Chris, Jake, Seth, Noah, Rachael, Shawn and Scott. Her sense of fun and dedication will be remembered by many including: Scouting Canada, Avro Arrow project, Therapeutic Paws of Canada. The family would like to acknowledge King Place and Hillcrest Village in Midland, and also to Liz Acs. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In Lois' memory, please consider the Heart & Stroke Foundation or Therapeutic Paws of Canada. Messages of sympathy may be sent to www.lynnstonefuneralhome.com