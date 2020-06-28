SIMPSON, LOIS ANNE MCNEIL October 2, 1925 - June 18, 2020 It is with regret we announce the passing of Lois in her 95th year on June 18, 2020 at the North York Seniors Centre in Toronto. Lois was born in St. Thomas, Ontario, the eldest child of Donald and Jean McNeil. She was predeceased by her sister Sally Sherritt, brother John McNeil and is survived by sister Joan Abel. She was the loving wife of Douglas Simpson (2010) for 48 years. Fondly remembered by son Douglas (Kate), grandchildren Lindsay (James Reynolds), Colin, Courtney, and Fraser (Allison), great-grandson Sam Reynolds, and many nieces, nephews and Godchildren. The family wishes to thank Ana and the rest of the 4th Floor staff at NYSC for their care and attention. Special thanks to the nurses from Selectacare (and Greg aka the ice cream man) – particularly Dawn and Bella – for their compassion and companionship to help Mother through the last few years. As was Lois' wish, cremation has taken place. A Remembrance of her life will take place later, when circumstances permit and we are all more comfortable getting together.



