LOIS ANNE MCNEIL SIMPSON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share LOIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SIMPSON, LOIS ANNE MCNEIL October 2, 1925 - June 18, 2020 It is with regret we announce the passing of Lois in her 95th year on June 18, 2020 at the North York Seniors Centre in Toronto. Lois was born in St. Thomas, Ontario, the eldest child of Donald and Jean McNeil. She was predeceased by her sister Sally Sherritt, brother John McNeil and is survived by sister Joan Abel. She was the loving wife of Douglas Simpson (2010) for 48 years. Fondly remembered by son Douglas (Kate), grandchildren Lindsay (James Reynolds), Colin, Courtney, and Fraser (Allison), great-grandson Sam Reynolds, and many nieces, nephews and Godchildren. The family wishes to thank Ana and the rest of the 4th Floor staff at NYSC for their care and attention. Special thanks to the nurses from Selectacare (and Greg aka the ice cream man) – particularly Dawn and Bella – for their compassion and companionship to help Mother through the last few years. As was Lois' wish, cremation has taken place. A Remembrance of her life will take place later, when circumstances permit and we are all more comfortable getting together.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved