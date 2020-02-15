Home

LOIS BERTRAM


1923 - 2020
BERTRAM, LOIS May 11, 1923 - February 5, 2020 Peacefully, in her sleep, in her 97th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband of 70 years, Russell. Their long love story has been an inspiration to us all. Cherished mother of Victoria, Cindy (Jim Willcocks) and Tina (John Harding). Adored grandma of Adrian (Livia), Cybele (Dan), Kylie (Tom), Jason (Kim), Jo (Rob), Kim (Josh) and Jamie. Loving Nana to 7 great-grandchildren. Mom radiated warmth, humour and compassion. She loved the theatre and travelling, and was a woman of many talents, an outstanding secretary, a talented raconteur and a gifted writer. She leaves with us a treasury of memories. There will be no funeral as per her request. If so desired, donations in her memory may be made to the Toronto Humane Society or Sleeping Children Around the World.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 15, 2020
