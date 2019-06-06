CALDWELL, LOIS (nee LINDSAY) Passed away June 1, 2019, at Toronto Western Hospital in Toronto, in her 92nd year. Born November 1, 1927 in Toronto to Florence Pearl Langley and Hugh Lindsay. Dear Mother of Ruth Barrett, Mary G. Caldwell Knox, Hugh (Sharon) and Paul (Eileen); and daughter-in-law Sandra Caldwell. Loving Grandmother of 13 grandchildren: David Knox (Cheryl), Stephen Knox (Elizabeth Clarke), John Knox, Elizabeth Knox, Will Caldwell (Lori Pedneault), James Caldwell (Robyn), Laura Caldwell (Josh), Matthew Caldwell, Sarah Uzoagba (Benny), Jesse Caldwell (Emily), Jonathan Caldwell (Amanda), Joshua Caldwell (Pamela) and Rebecca Gillespie (Andrew); and proud Great-Grandmother of 14 great-grandchildren and 2 more on the way! Predeceased by her Husband John "Jack", son David and sons-in-law Wally Barrett and Phillip Knox. A Celebration of Lois' Life will be held at Ward Funeral Home, Weston Chapel, 2035 Weston Rd., York, ON M9N 1X7, on Saturday, June 8, 2019 with visitation from 10:30 a.m. with service to follow at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Christie Gardens Foundation where Lois and Jack spent many happy years, would be appreciated by the family.

