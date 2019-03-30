CLYDESDALE, Lois (nee DALE) Peacefully at Kipling Acres, on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at the age of 91. Dearly beloved wife of Andy. Loving mother of Rhea and her husband Mike, Catherine (predeceased) and Scott and his wife Margaret. Cherished grandmother of Elizabeth, Gavin, Max, Ryan and Lyn and great-grandmother of Dante, Ben, Will and Abrham. Loving sister of Audrey (predeceased) and her husband Audy, June (predeceased) and her husband Casper and Howard and his wife Edna. Resting at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (north of Rexdale Boulevard), on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 12 p.m. until prayers in the chapel at 1 p.m. Cremation to follow. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
