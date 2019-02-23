Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois "Peggy" COOGAN. View Sign





COOGAN, Lois "Peggy" (nee BATTERTON) September 17, 1924 - February 19, 2019 Born and raised in Ottawa, Lois had a brief career as nurse that enabled her to embark on one of the greatest adventures of her life. In 1951, she journeyed to England and explored the country on a bicycle, staying in hostels and working as a nurse along the way. Travelling this way was typical of Lois - she lived a modest material life, enriched by experiences and ideas. Her return to Canada on an ocean liner would signal the beginning of another adventure - it was on this journey home that she met her future husband, Jim (Seamus) Coogan, who was immigrating to Canada from Scotland. The couple settled mainly in Toronto, with a few years spent in Welland, where Jim was the first owner of the local Toyota dealership. Lois possessed a quiet determination that complemented her husband's more outgoing nature. Her steadying influence was a cornerstone of a long, successful marriage that enabled the couple to provide a loving, stable home for their 3 children. Devoted to her family, Lois also took a keen interest in the world. This interest moved her to return to the workforce in the 1960s, where she was employed in administrative services with the provincial government until her retirement at age 65. Lois was an avid reader, and dedicated listener of the CBC. She embraced the Scottish/Irish heritage of her husband, becoming a big fan of such performers as Kenneth McKellar and the Clancy Brothers. She loved to be physically active, enjoying walking, cycling, playing tennis, cross-country skiing, and skating, as well as travel with her husband in their retirement years. Predeceased by her husband Jim, sisters Earla and Joan, and brother Roy, she is lovingly remembered by children Joan, Jim and Pauline; grandchildren Jacqueline, Erin, Eliza and Seamus; son-in-law Dan Prewer, daughter-in-law Arlene Waite; and extended family in Canada and abroad. Her family wishes to thank all those who provided compassionate care for her in her declining years. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 1-4 p.m., at the Giffen-Mack "Danforth" Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, 2570 Danforth Avenue, Toronto, Ontario M4C 1L3, 416-698-3121. If you wish, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Ontario or the Bruce Trail Conservancy. Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Giffen-Mack Funeral Home & Cremation Cen

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close