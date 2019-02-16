Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Doreen YORK. View Sign

YORK, Lois Doreen (nee SCOTT) October 19, 1930 - February 10, 2019 Died peacefully on Sunday, February 10, 2019, at Southlake Regional Health Centre surrounded by close family. Loving and devoted wife to Robert for 64 years, cherished mother of Barbara Anne and Susan Michelle and adored and proud grandmother of Matthew Robert and Sarah Lois. Fondly remembered by family, sister Dorothy (Don) and brother Ken (Lil). Predeceased by brother Stuart and sister-in-law Audrey. Born and raised in Melville, Saskatchewan, Lois worked as a public health nurse for 30 years for the City of North York retiring in 1995. Lois will be remembered for her love of gardening, travel, needlework and sewing, cooking and most recently bird watching. Lois was dedicated and proud of her family, especially her grandchildren. Forever the teacher and nurturer and fun loving 'Lowie' when spending time with them. Thanks to the wonderful staff at Southlake Hospital ICU for their care and compassion of Lois in her final days. Cremation has taken place and in keeping with Lois' wishes a Celebration of Life will be held at Trinity Anglican Church, on Saturday, March 9th from 1 - 4 p.m., 79 Victoria St., Aurora, 905-727-6101. As an expression of sympathy, donations to Southlake Regional Health Centre Foundation or The Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.Thompsonfh-Aurora.com for the York family. Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

