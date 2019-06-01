JOHNSTON, LOIS E. Peacefully, with her family by her side, at Chartwell Aurora Long Term Care on Friday, May 24, 2019, at the age of 89 years. Lois Johnston (nee Hanson) of Jackson's Point, formerly of Toronto, beloved wife of the late Ernest. Dear mother of Susan Dennis (Jim) of London, Jane Briggs (Dave) of Sutton, Sandra Dewall (Dave) of Jackson's Point and Steve Johnston (Sonja) of Penetanguishine. Loving grandmother of Tracy, Tom, Mike, Jon, Jason, Shannon, Jennifer, Melanie and Nicole and great-grandmother of 14. Fondly remembered by her extended family and especially her sister-in-law Isabelle Maxwell. The family extends their gratitude for the care provided to the longest term, 13-year, resident of the third floor by the staff at Chartwell Aurora Long Term Care. Memorial Donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. Arrangement in care of the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, Sutton, 905-722-3274. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com
Published in the Toronto Star on June 1, 2019