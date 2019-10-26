Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Elsie McGRATTAN. View Sign Obituary

McGRATTAN, Lois Elsie (nee GILLESPIE) Lois, passed from this life, October 23, 2019 Lois has passed from this life to join her late beloved husband Bill and their much beloved son Michael. Lois was also predeceased by her brother Laurie, sister Judy and a host of friends and family. Lois leaves behind a much adored grandson Samuel and his beloved mom, daughter-in-law Margret. Lois extends her thanks and more to her sister-in-law Judy and that gratitude extends to Judy's children and family including the grandkids Roland, Carmen and Alexandra. Lois extends love and gratitude to the McGrattan family for love, kindness and support; to Brian, Brooke, Paul, Glen, Patricia, Suzanne, Richard, LeeAnn and all the rest, I love you all. Lois enjoyed a full and busy life and spent 18 years working in HR at K-G packaging. A people person, Lois was happy to have regular contact with so many wonderful people who worked there, sharing conversation, dinner and joy. To quote Lois directly, "having good friends like my bridge group, Silverstone neighbors and many good friends in Michigan, I have been so fortunate to have known you all and I send you all my love". Lois volunteered generously at Etobicoke Hospital, was president of her tenants association and worked in support of the Liberal Party, provoking many interesting discussions with friends and family. Our darling Lois left us, closing with these few words; "I have lived a long, good life and I leave now with few regrets, to join my loved ones. So no tears, just remember me kindly, if you will."

